Phyllis Steele

Beloit, WI - Phyllis L. Steele, 85, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 in her home.
She was born on February 22, 1936 in Black River Falls, WI, the daughter of Al and Hilda (Hall) Eberts, and step-daughter of Ward Eberts. Phyllis was a Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She married Nelson Steele on October 19, 1957 in Our Savior's Lutheran Church. He predeceased her on March 14, 2007.
Phyllis was formerly employed by BIW Credit Union, First American, now known as Advia Credit Union for over 40 years, she loved working at the bank. She was a very loving, caring and giving woman. She took care of her husband, Nelson for 20 years after he had a stroke. Phyllis was very active with Atonement Lutheran Church; it was important to her and she was proud of her faith. She was a former crossing guard at Converse School. Phyllis' family was the most important thing to her, she loved to spend time with her sister, Irene and going to Friday dinners with her grandson, Travis. She loved to laugh and listen to music.
Survivors include her children, Victoria (Eric) Clary Wyss, Nelson Steele Jr. and Valerie (Terry) Burt; grandchildren, Travis Christensen, Taylor Stuehler (Andrew) Burt, Tanner Burt, Tyler Burt, Joseph (Jennifer) Clary, Laura Clary and Alycia Clary; great grandchildren, Reed Stuehler, Colton Stuehler and Oliver Stuehler; sister, Irene Baker; sister-in-law, Shirley Eberts; and cat, Natalie.
Phyllis was predeceased by her parents; two sisters; and one brother.
A Funeral Service for Phyllis will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.