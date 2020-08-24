April 15, 1935 - August 21, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Phyllis M. Wendorf, 85, of Beloit, WI, died on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 15, 1935 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Victor and Zelda (Monroe) Nielsen. Phyllis was a 1953 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and a 1958 graduate of UW Whitewater receiving a degree in Primary Education, Early Childhood Education, and minors in music, science, and art. She married Albert Wendorf III on December 27, 1981 in the Christ United Methodist Church of Beloit. Phyllis taught in the Beloit School district for 23 years with 36 total years in the teaching profession, retiring in 1998. She loved playing violin and played in the Beloit Symphony Orchestra. Phyllis and AL were a host family for 25 years for international Beloit College students and seven years with UW Whitewater international students. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority, the IWC and the BAREA.
Survivors include her husband, Al Wendorf III of Beloit, WI; children: Pastor Jay (Kris) Quinn of Rockford, IL, Shelley (Ronnie) Black of Beloit, WI, and Amy Quinn of Madison, WI; step daughter, Lisa (Gary) Breakfield of Roscoe, IL; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; stepdaughter, Mary Kirby; brother, Jorgen Nielson and sister, Naomi Skokut.
A Memorial Service for Phyllis will be at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required. Online condolences may be sent to the family and a live streaming of the service can be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com.