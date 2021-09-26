Beloit, WI - Phyllis Garner, 71, of Beloit, WI, died on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital after a long battle with health issues.
She was born on June 21, 1950 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Michael and Angela (Passalaqua) Andreola. Phyllis was a 1968 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School and a 1969 graduate of Rockford Memorial School of Nursing. She married David Garner on April 24, 1971 in the Church By the Side of the Road, Rockton, IL.
Phyllis started her nursing career at the Beloit Convalescent Center, worked at various health systems including Beloit Heath Systems, and retired from Mercy Terrace General Surgery Clinic in 2012. She enjoyed shopping, dining with friends, special trips to Dubuque and Madison, and a Mediterranean cruise after her retirement. Phyllis loved special family times with grandchildren and extended families.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, David; daughter, Lori (Kyle) Reddy; son, Scott Garner; granddaughters, Abby, Gracey, and Elizabeth Garner and their mother, Renita Garner; grandson, Jacob Reddy; sister, Angie (Gary) Risseeuw; brother-in-law, Steven (Judy) Garner; many nieces and nephews including special nieces, Michelle (John) Gracyalny, and Ashley (Matthew) Morse; those who she considered as grandchildren, Emma Schroeder and Aldo Balli; her dog, Buddy; several other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law; sister, Vita French; brother, Daniel Andreola; and niece, Megan French.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation will also be from 10:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the church.