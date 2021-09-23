Beloit, WI - Phyllis Farnum, 85, of Beloit, WI passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Willowick Assisted Living.
She was a leap year baby born on February 29, 1936 in Pacific Junction, IA, the daughter of Leighton and Irene McCrary. Phyllis graduated valedictorian from Glenwood, IA High School and continued her education, graduating from the University of Nebraska. She later earned her Masters Degree in Education at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. Phyllis married the love of her life, Ed Farnum in 1962, they shared 32 wonderful years together. Ed was a teacher as well and they dedicated their lives to young people. Ed predeceased Phyllis.
Phyllis began a career in teaching, which brought her to Beloit, WI in 1962. She taught Physical Education in the Beloit School District for 39 years, most of those years were spent at Aldrich Middle School. Phyllis was a basketball, volleyball, track and cheer squad coach. She raised, trained and raced standard bred horses at tracks across the Midwest. Phyllis received the Distinguished Service Award from the City of Beloit in 2007.
Phyllis had her own extended family consisting of former students, Sam Eddy, Jim Lewis, Pat Connors, John Gordon, Harry Smith, Barry Upshaw, Kay Lancaster and many more students who she mentored.
Survivors include her second cousins, Gary Robertson, Mark Robertson, Peggy Johnson, and Becky Perlmutter; special friend, Geraldine Jucius, they shared so much life together; and two special dogs, Tippy and Maggie.
She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Marilyn.
Memorials in her name may be made to the Farnum Scholarship Fund or Beloit Regional Hospice.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Willowick Assisted Living and Beloit Regional Hospice.
A Memorial Service for Phyllis will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.