Phyllis A. Rygh

January 16, 1953 - June 25, 2023 Beloit, WI - Phyllis Ann Rygh, 70, of Beloit, WI, died on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at UW Hospital Madison.

She was born on January 16, 1953 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Peter and Lois (Massen) Klinkhammer. Phyllis married Robert "Bobby" Rygh on July 6, 2007.

