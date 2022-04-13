Beloit, WI - Phillip L. Hendrickson Sr. age 81 of Beloit passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 6, 1940, to Kenneth and Anna (Jensen) Hendrickson in Beloit. Phil married Anita M. Stendel on June 14, 1958, in Rockford, Illinois. He worked for Kerry Ingredients for 30 years before retiring in 1996. Phil enjoyed being outside, playing computer games, took pride in completing home improvement projects, and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anita; two daughters Patricia (Steve) Klawitter and Sally (Harlan) Southworth; and son Terry (Lucy) Hendrickson; grandchildren Phillip (Jessica) Hendrickson III, Allison Krusen (Justin Thomas), Dallas (Andy) Clark, Dalton Roadruck, Destiny and Alexis Hendrickson, and Cierra and Harlan Southworth; great-grandchildren Hanah, Harlee, and Jakob Krusen, Kamryn, Tyler, Garrett, and Cooper Hendrickson, and Maddox and Maya Clark.
He is preceded in death by his son, Phillip L. Hendrickson, Jr. as well as his mother, three brothers and two sisters.
The family would like to especially thank Beloit Regional Hospice for their amazing assistance and request all donations be made to them in honor of Phil.
A Private Family Celebration of Life will take place on his birthday this summer to honor him. Please share a memory or condolence with the family on our website.