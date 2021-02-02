January 24, 1939 - January 7, 2021
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA - Colonel Philip Leslie Johnson, USMC (Ret.), 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, on January 7, 2021. Phil was born in Beloit, WI on January 24, 1939, to Philip J and Christabel (Williams) Johnson. He often recounted his youth on Pleasant Street in Beloit where he spent his time surrounded by relatives. In his youth, Riverside Park was his backyard, where he enjoyed fishing and skating at the lagoon and riding his bike in the park. Phil graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1957.There he served as Student Body President in his senior year and was active in many organizations. He attended Badger Boys State between his junior and senior years where he was elected Lt. Governor. After high school graduation, Phil entered Princeton University as one of four Black students in the undergraduate school. While there, he shared his passion for jazz as a deejay for the college radio station. Phil graduated in 1961 with an A.B. degree in Sociology. Even though his time at Princeton had been difficult, Phil hoped he paved the way for future Black students. He was proud of his alma mater and his car license plate displayed that he was a "'61 Tiger." Phil became a Marine Corps officer in 1961 through the Naval ROTC program at Princeton. He served two tours in Vietnam as a helicopter and C-130 pilot. Phil resigned his commission to enter University of Southern California Law School, graduating in 1973, but remained in the Marine Corps Reserve until 1992. In his legal career, Phil specialized in civil litigation with an emphasis on aviation defense, products liability, and general insurance defense. He was one of the original Judges Pro Tem appointed to the State Bar Court in 1990. Phil retired from law practice in 2018. He contributed substantial time and effort to community organizations. He was inducted into the Beloit Memorial High School Hall of Fame in 2002. One of Phil's lifelong interest was jazz. He had an extensive jazz album collection and attended numerous jazz festivals over the years. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Shirley Anne Johnson. Phil is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathy (née Cronin), daughters Celeste (Jonathan) Johnson Evans and Nicole Johnson, and his sister Beverly Johnson Bond of Beloit, WI. Phil will be forever remembered by his nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. A celebration of Phil's life will be held once regulations allow for group gathering again. A burial is scheduled at Riverside National Cemetery on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 12:45 pm. Online condolences and memories can be shared at philip-leslie-johnson.forevermissed.com. Also, virtual viewing of burial can be watched at same site. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Phillp's name to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, Marine Memorial Association, or National Scholarship Service and Fund for Negro Students.