April 22, 2023 Beloit, WI - Philip H. Simonds, 97, of Beloit, WI, moved to heaven early morning of Saturday, April 22, 2023 in his home.
He was born and raised in Beloit, the son of Harold and Violette (Hansen) Simonds. While in high school he worked at George Brothers- East Side, Fairbanks Morse on the test floor, and Freeman Shoe. He was a 1944 mid-year graduate of Beloit High School, allowing him to enlist in the U.S. Navy. Phil served on the Destroyer Escort U.S.S. O'Neil in San Diego, CA. He came home to marry his high school sweetheart, "Wootzie" Helen Cranston on August 29, 1948 in the First Presbyterian Church, Beloit, WI. Upon coming home, Phil worked at Woolworths in Rockford, training to become a manager. He then transferred to be an Assistant Manager at Woolworth's in Chicago until becoming manager of H.C. Wooley.
Phil and Helen returned home to care for their parents. It was then that he became owner/operator of the Portland Ave Confectionary, "Phil's P-X" in 1950. He worked for 38 years selling 10 cent hamburgers on Wednesdays to Lincoln Jr. High students and making the best malt in town. Phil was also a great landlord. He was known for his whistling, sense of humor, and famous way of saying "thank you" in about six different languages to his customers. Phil enjoyed golf, playing cards, fishing, pontoon rides, and he loved to ballroom dance. He looked forward to family outings and larger family gatherings. Phil was a lifetime member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Beloit.
Survivors include his daughters, Deborah Simonds and Pamela (Richard) Wyatt both of Beloit, WI; sister, Joan Leavitt of Rockton, IL; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife and sweetheart, "Wootzie" Helen Simonds on September 14, 2017.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Agrace nurse Jill, CNA Jennica, and social worker Mariah.
A Funeral Service for Phil will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Tony Dusso officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit, WI 53511 or to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, 2901 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, WI 53546.