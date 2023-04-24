Philip H. Simonds

April 22, 2023 Beloit, WI - Philip H. Simonds, 97, of Beloit, WI, moved to heaven early morning of Saturday, April 22, 2023 in his home.

He was born and raised in Beloit, the son of Harold and Violette (Hansen) Simonds. While in high school he worked at George Brothers- East Side, Fairbanks Morse on the test floor, and Freeman Shoe. He was a 1944 mid-year graduate of Beloit High School, allowing him to enlist in the U.S. Navy. Phil served on the Destroyer Escort U.S.S. O'Neil in San Diego, CA. He came home to marry his high school sweetheart, "Wootzie" Helen Cranston on August 29, 1948 in the First Presbyterian Church, Beloit, WI. Upon coming home, Phil worked at Woolworths in Rockford, training to become a manager. He then transferred to be an Assistant Manager at Woolworth's in Chicago until becoming manager of H.C. Wooley.

Recommended for you