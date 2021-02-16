Philip F. "Phil" Matthys

March 6, 1951 - February 11, 2021
Beloit, WI - Phillip F. Matthys age 69 of Beloit died unexpectedly on Thursday February 11, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born March 6, 1951 to Jacob and Dolores (Olsson) Matthys in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Chicago Vocational High School, class of 1968. Phil married his high school sweetheart, Arlene A. Joza on August 14, 1971. They moved to Beloit in 1974 as Phil took a job with All State Disposal. He worked in the Beloit area for many years. "Mr. Phil" as the kids called him, retired in 2019 from Hackett Elementary School as the school custodian, a job he loved. His Hackett family meant the world to him. He was a longtime, White Sox and Bears fan as well as a Ford & Harley owner. Phil maintained a meticulous yard and rose garden as well as his "Harley Museum" in the garage.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene Matthys; his two sons, Brian (Michelle) Matthys and their two children, Nick & Bella and Jeff Matthys and his daughter, Lily; his mother, Dolores Matthys; his two brothers, Steve (Dee) Matthys & Gary (Becky) Matthys; his sister, Chris (Tony) Messina and his longtime best friend, Paul Howe and the entire Howe family.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Masks and social distancing are required.
Phil's Funeral Service will be 12 Noon on Saturday February 20, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established to benefit Hackett Elementary School. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
