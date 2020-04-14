- April 06, 2020
Terre Haute, IN -- Penny Sue Hetrick, 61, was reunited with her parents, family, and friends in Heaven in the early morning hours on April 06, 2020, while surrounded by her earthly family. The only child of Jay and Janis Backenger, Penny was known to live life on her own terms. She was a person who cared for others before herself, rooted for the underdog, and believed in working SMARTER, not HARDER. Penny was a woman of many talents. She would customize and craft masterpieces, which during the 1980's, her then husband (Rick Hetrick), would take her creations and sell them at his workplace, Chrysler.
Penny was determined to "think outside the box". That determination enabled her to purchase real estate using unconventional methods at the time - but being successful, nonetheless. She also started quite a few businesses from her home, such as selling products commercially online, a newspaper agency, and creating and selling crafts nationwide - just to name a few.
Penny also believed in learning independently. Once she focused on learning a new skill, there was nothing to deter her from it. An amazing researcher, she taught herself how to write legal documents, and even won an appeal for one of her friends.
Penny was known as being a Mother first. She instilled in her four daughters the belief and love of God, love for animals, respect for others, importance of knowledge, and to always strive for a better way. She had begun to teach those same principles to her grandson, Adam.
Penny enjoyed laughter, conversing with her friends and family, animals and various genres of music. Even though she had moved to Terre Haute, Indiana to be closer to her grandson, she still considered the Stateline area to be her home.
She will be missed greatly by her daughters: LisaMarie, Ashley, Jenna and April; her grandson Adam, and other members of her family and friends.
Ladies and Gentlemen, the Queen has left the building. LONG LIVE THE QUEEN!
