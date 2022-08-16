Penny Ann (Inks) Juozaitis

September 16, 1943 - July 23, 2022

Cottage Grove, WI - Penny Ann (Inks) Juozaitis, age 78, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at University of Wisconsin Hospital, Madison. She was born on Sept. 16, 1943, in Beloit, WI., the daughter of Ralph A. and Catherine (Gilbert) Inks.

