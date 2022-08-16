Cottage Grove, WI - Penny Ann (Inks) Juozaitis, age 78, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at University of Wisconsin Hospital, Madison. She was born on Sept. 16, 1943, in Beloit, WI., the daughter of Ralph A. and Catherine (Gilbert) Inks.
Penny graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, Class of 1961. Following graduation, she attended Layton School of Art in Milwaukee. Penny became a model for the Schwinn bicycle catalog and worked many years for George Bond Assoc., in Chicago as a top-notch commercial artist before her retirement. She was an accomplished self-employed Fine Artist, leaving behind many beautiful pieces of art.
Penny married Al Jay Juozaitis on March 16, 1980. They resided in River Forest, IL., until 2021, when they downsized and moved to Cottage Grove, WI.
Penny was a loyal member of Grace Lutheran Church in River Forest before moving to Cottage Grove, where she then attended Abiding Shepherd Church. Penny loved to travel and throughout the years she and her husband traveled frequently, visiting many European countries. She loved to read and would sometimes have three books going at one time. Penny loved gourmet cooking, hosting many dinner parties, working Sudoku puzzles and shopping.
She was predeceased by her parents; and brother-in-law, David Faust.
Penny is survived by her husband, Al Juozaitis; beloved Papillon, "Abigail"; daughter, Shannon Whitlock of Chicago; sister, Wanda Faust of Beloit; stepsons, Thomas (Kristin) Juozaitis of Chicago, Brian (Jen Hoss) Juozaitis of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Michael (Jen Fippinger) Juozaitis of Chetek, Wis.; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Penny's life will be held at OAKSTONE, 304 Commerce Parkway, Cottage Grove, WI., from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Please RSVP Al, by leaving a message on Penny's tribute wall at www.gundersonfh.com.
