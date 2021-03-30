March 13, 1959 - March 27, 2021
Beloit, WI - Penny A. Perkins, age 62 of Beloit passed away peacefully on Saturday March 27, 2021 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. She was born March 13, 1959 to Dorothy Kuykendall and Pete Moraga in Colorado. Penny graduated from Beloit Catholic High School, class of 1977. She was a wonderful homemaker with a soft heart for all animals. Penny volunteered for the Snappers and enjoyed photography. She will be remembered for her kindness and generosity to all.
She is survived by her husband, Russell Perkins of Beloit; her four children, Angie (Nate) Washington, Jeff Schulz, Stacey (Brian) Hopkins and O'Shawnacee Perkins; her three grandchildren, Artasia Jones, Armani Stewart & Stella Perkins; her three great grandchildren, Aalijah, Aryah & Azyah Jones; her mother Dorothy "Dotty" Najdowski; her sister, Trudy (Tim) Smith and her nephew, Travis Smith.
She was preceded in death by her father.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for the amazing care they gave Penny.
Per Penny's request, No formal services will be held. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, 362-2000