Peggy Lund
May 12, 1940 - June 21, 2023 Beloit, WI - Peggy "Peg" Lund, 83, of Beloit, WI, died on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

She was born on May 12, 1940 in La Prairie Township, WI, the daughter of Ervin and Lurinda (Luckey) Lund. Peg was a 1958 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School.

