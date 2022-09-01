Beloit, WI - Pearl V. Truckey, 97, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 in her home.
She was born on September 28, 1924 in IL, the daughter of Clyde and Grace (Hartwitch) Steininger. Pearl married Vernon A. Truckey on April 19, 1947 in St. Jude Catholic Church of Beloit. He predeceased her on June 18, 2018.
Pearl was formerly employed by Freeman Shoes. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Pearl enjoyed crocheting, camping, puzzles and tending to her flowers, especially her lilies. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family get togethers.
Survivors include her children, David Truckey and Cherri (Steve Mauret) Truckey of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Wendy (Joey) Tejeda, Christopher (Emily) Truckey and Casey (Derick) Baughman and Shane (Nicole) Mauret; great grandchildren, Koda and Ella Mauret, Emma, Baylee and Sydney Truckey, Owen and Alex Baughman, Lukas, Mariah and Celine Tejeda; great-great grandson, Luka Tejeda; sister-in-law, Betty Steininger; several nieces and nephews.
Pearl was predeceased by her parents; husband, Vernon; brothers, Chester, Francis and Charles Steininger; and sisters, Florence, Betty, Elsie Borgwardt and Gladys Holmbeck.
A Funeral Service for Pearl will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022 in the funeral home.