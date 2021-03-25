Paulella (Williams) "Paula" Leavy

May 4, 1941 - March 21, 2021
Beloit, WI - Paulella "Paula" (Williams) Leavy, 79, earned her wings and went to meet Jesus on Sunday, March 21, 2021, on the first anniversary of the death of her first-born son, Christopher. She died at Beloit Memorial Hospital at 11:42 p.m.
Paula was born May 4, 1941, in Buena Vista, Mississippi, the second child of the late Curtis Cornelius and Evelyn (Kendricks) Williams. She relocated to Beloit, Wisconsin with her family in 1951. Paula accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at the Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Buena Vista. After moving to Beloit, she joined New Zion Baptist Church and was very active in the choir, Baptist Youth Fellowship, and Guild Girls. Paula participated in the Youth Division of the American Baptist Convention. She was a long-time member of Community Baptist Church in South Beloit, Illinois before her illness singing in the choir and member of the nurse's guild. Paula served as the church's financial secretary until the time of her death. She was also a charter member of the Rock County OIC Auxiliary and the Sociable Seven service club.
Paula graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1959. She was a great athlete, playing in the outfield on one of Pete Edward's softball teams, and was a great basketball player - having tried out for the Texas Cowgirls Basketball team.
On February 27, 1961, Paula married Willie Hubert Leavy in Rockford, Illinois. To this union four children were born: Christopher, Victoria, Kevin, and Debra. Paula was employed at AT&T in Beloit and Rockford, Illinois, for more than 32 years, retiring in 1995.
Paula is survived by her husband, Willie; mother, Evelyn Williams; children, Victoria Joiner, Kevin (Ruthie) Leavy, Debra Michelle (Johnny) Morris, Reggie (Brenda) Zinn, and Thelma (Daniel) Edgeston; known as "Foxy Gram" to her thirteen grandchildren, Brandon Leavy, Rosean Jenkins, Bryan Leavy, Antoine Green, Tiffany Turner, Anitra (Richard) McCurry, Alexandria (Emmanuel) Ruffin, Anthony Leavy, Myracle Jackson, Dyshawn Thomas, Adrienne Thomas, Cheryl Lamb, and Ken Thomas; 14 great-grandchildren; she was also known as "Mom, Grandma Leavy, Godmother, Ms. Leavy and Aunt Paul to many others; siblings, Adolphus Williams, Lossie (Richard) Davis, Patricia Foster, and Francine Hinchen; sisters-in law, Mae Braxton, Dorothy Burks and Loubirdia Leavy; brothers-in-law, Douglas (Flo) Leavy, Arzie Leavy and Nate Leavy; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Curtis Williams; son, Christopher Leavy; brother, Kenneth Williams; grandson, Alexander Jackson; father and mother-in-law, Sam and Ann Leavy; brothers-in-law, Arsheal Hinchen, Jr., Bo Leavy and Sam Leavy.
Visitation is 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. The wearing of masks is mandatory by everyone in attendance. A family celebration of life will be held at Community Baptist Church in South Beloit, Illinois, with Pastor Robert Hearns officiating on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Committal at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit Illinois will follow the service. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com