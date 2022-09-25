Paula K. Noll

April 24, 1955 - September 16, 2022
Beloit, WI - Paula Kay Noll, 67, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Friday, September 16, 2022 after a battle with cancer.
She was born on April 24, 1955 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of LeRoy and Alice (Lowder) Schultz. Paula was a 1973 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Noll on April 27, 1974 in Beloit, WI.
Paula was employed by Fairbanks Morse Engine for 45 years. She enjoyed gambling, traveling with Bob, friends and family and visiting friends in Massachusetts. Paula liked spending time in Cabo and St. Pete Beach, FL. Paula and Bob were huge football fans and traveled to all the BIG 10 stadiums to watch their favorite team, the Wisconsin Badgers. She enjoyed shopping and taking her granddaughters on a biannual trip to Minnesota to go to the Mall of America. Paula's love for her family lead her to the craft of quilting and she made sure that they all received a quilt from her.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Noll; daughter, Cari Noll; son, Jeremy Noll; grandchildren, Alicia (Trenton) Poff, Kaylyn Andrews and Kimari Bernabe; great granddaughter, Emery Green; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; son, Joshua Noll; and brothers, Danny Schultz and Gary Schultz.
A Memorial Service for Paula will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Beloit Regional Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
