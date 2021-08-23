February 28, 1955 - December 12, 2020
Beloit, WI - Paul Nelson Collins, 65, of Beloit, WI, died unexpectedly Saturday, December 12, 2020 in his home.
He was born February 28, 1955 in Beloit, WI, the son of Robert and Mary (Dann) Collins. Paul was a graduate of the 1973 class of South Beloit High School, South Beloit, IL.
Paul was formerly employed by Beloit Corporation. He enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle. "Paul had a wild ride, some good, some bad, may he rest in peace."
Survivors include his son, Paul (Tonya) Collins Jr. of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Alex, Courtney, Lyncee and Ian; great grandson Able; sisters, Alvis Weeks and Reba Fritz; brothers, Bob and Chuck Collins; nephews and nieces, Gregory Snow, Jennifer Snow, Mary Fritz, Robert Fritz, Kevin McLaughlin, Mike Gonzales, Amie Gonzales, Robbie Collins, Missi True and Patrick Collins; great nieces, great nephew; cousins and other relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his father and nephew Steve Collins.
A Celebration of Paul's life will be from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Harry Moore Pavilion, 1240 Riverside Dr., Beloit, WI.