Beloit, WI - Paul M. Van Marter, Jr. age 88 of Beloit died on Sunday January 23, 2022 at Huntington Place Memory Care. He was born June 24, 1933 to the late Paul and Alice (Cramblet) Van Marter, Sr. in Racine, WI. Paul graduated from William Horlick High School in Racine. He enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps on October of 1951 and served his Country until his honorable discharge on June of 1954. He married Sandra "Sam" L. Huck on August 19, 1974. She preceded him in death on November 19, 2019. Paul worked as an Engineer at Fairbanks Morse and the Beloit Corp. He then went into the contracting business, working for IDI Corporation and then Salem Technical before opening his own business, Van Marter & Associates in 1992. Paul was a proud Devil Dog and a member of the VFW and AMVETS. He was also a member of the Marine Corp League, serving as the commandant and played a roll in the planning of the Marine Corp League building. Paul enjoyed bowling, golfing and hunting at the pole barn with his brother, sons and cousins. Paul also enjoyed traveling with Sam, even day trips. Together they retired in 2015 to their cabin in Neillsville, WI where they enjoyed their golden years together.
He leaves his daughters, Roxana (Brian) Martin of Beloit and Laura Gladem of Janesville, his son, Paul Johnson of AZ; his ten grandchildren, Julie, Daniel, Hannah, Brant, Courtney, Alexis, Kiley, Emersyn, Haley & Alivia; sixteen great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; a daughter in law, Gale Van Marter, and a brother in law, Tom Longo along with many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his three sons Ricky, Kevin & Timothy, his grandson Colton, one brother Wesley and two sisters Margie and Carol.
The family would like to thank the staff at Huntington Memory Care and the staff at Agrace Hospice.
Paul's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday February 5, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial and Full Military Funeral Honors will follow the service in the Floral Lawns Cemetery Chapel. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.