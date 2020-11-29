Paul L. Dixon

August 1, 1937 - November 25, 2020
Beloit, WI - Paul Lester Dixon, 83, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born August 1, 1937 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, to Ted and Mary Agnes (Randolph) Dixon. Paul attended Parkin High in Earl, Arkansas. He was 18 when he joined the U.S. Army. Paul served one tour of duty in Germany and two in Korea protecting DMZ. He spent 30 days in Alaska learning cold weather survival skills. Paul left the Army after serving 9 1/2 years and moved to Rockford, IL. Paul married Gretchen Knaak in 1967. They had three children Donald, Scott and Amy. They also raised a foster daughter Wanda (Draeving) Dixon.
Paul worked for Chrysler for 30 years, retiring in 1996. After retirement Paul volunteered for 20 years as a hospital escort. He enjoyed chatting with his Thursday afternoon group of volunteers. Paul also enjoyed deer hunting with his son Don and grandson Jaden. He loved to talk, every Tuesday he expected his weekly phone call from his son Scott. Daily he was on the phone to his friend Bob Bredeson discussing sports and politics. He would also call his granddaughter Shelbie in GA. They shared videos of his great granddaughter Reina.
Paul and Gretchen spent time traveling by car. He always said this was the only way to see the country. Many winters were spent in Florida and Arizona. In 2002 they built a house on Lake Wadley. They spent time enjoying nature and Paul would feed his feathered friends. He saw 41 species of birds and 13 species of wild animals on his lake lot.
Paul is survived by his wife Gretchen of 51 years; sons, Donald (Jennell) and Scott; foster daughter, Wanda; granddaughter, Shelbie; grandsons, Jaden and Chad; great granddaughter, Reina Ramirez; sisters-in-law, Lois Schadewald, Lesta Barber and Marlys Dixon.
Paul is predeceased by his daughter, Amy; parents; brother, Jim Dixon; twin sister, Pauline Eppes; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Sylvia Knaak; brothers-in-law, Fred Schadewald, John Barber and Kenneth Eppes.
A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the River of Life United Methodist Church Choir or the University of WI Carbone Cancer Center.
