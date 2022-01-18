Paul F. Stephan

Rockton, IL - Paul Frederick Stephan, 85, of Rockton, IL, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 in his home.
He was born July 20, 1936 in Beloit, WI, the son of Harry and Hilda (Arndt) Stephan. Paul was a 1954 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving with the U.S. Army. Paul married Mary Jane Skelly on October 12, 1968 in St. Peter Catholic Church.
Paul was a journeyman pattern maker by trade. He was gifted with artistic talent that he used to create models/patterns of cabinet hardware for major manufacturers in Rockford, as well as the automotive industry. He also created models of farm implements that were used to make injection molded toys for major toy manufacturers. Paul had a love for all animals. In his spare time, he enjoyed building boats and the shooting range. Paul was a member of Pro-Life Wisconsin.
Paul was a devoted husband; his family was his focus as he watched his daughters grow with his guidance. He continued his love for his family as his granddaughters were born.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane of Rockton, IL; daughters, Dana Betsworth of Corona, CA, Jennifer (Ryan) Thibault of Irvine, CA, and Amy (Christian) Foss of Beloit, WI; granddaughters, Lauren Betsworth, Erin Betsworth, Karly Thibault, Leah Thibault, Addie Foss and Olivia Foss; sister, Doris Jordan of Elk Grove Village, IL; brother-in-law, Jack Skelly of Beloit, WI; sister-in-law, Judy (Bill) Heath of Marshfield, WI; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Amanda Cecilia; brothers, John and Robert; and niece, Kathy Heath.
A visitation of remembrance for Paul will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, followed by a procession to St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd, South Beloit, IL, for a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.
Memorials may be given in his name to Willow Women's Center, Beloit, WI.