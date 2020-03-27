Paul Edward Miller

February 23, 1937 - March 20, 2020
Everett, WA -- Paul passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA due to complications from surgery. He was born in Orfordville, WI, son of Haldor and Jennie (Haslid) Miller both from Norway. He grew up on the farm with his family and was active in sports, especially baseball and he graduated from Orfordville HS in 1955. He had a lifelong involvement with the church and was active in the choir at Luther Valley, Calvary Lutheran and Our Saviors' Lutheran church. He worked various manufacturing jobs that included Warner Brake & clutch; Chrysler Corp.; Pace Foods; and retired from Hormel Foods. He also worked several years as a bus driver for Turner School District. He married Darlene Lehman in 1959 and had two daughters. He later married Patricia Helgeson in 1974 and had a son along with three stepdaughters. Paul was well known in his community and liked for his easy going nature and mild temperament. He was very happy to see the Chicago Cubs win the World Series during his lifetime. He moved to Washington in 2017 to be near family and manage health concerns.
He is survived by sister Olga Fast; daughter Wendy (Tim) Craven; daughter Paula Miller; grandson Jay Abbott; step granddaughter Lydia Craven and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents; sister Agnes Grenawalt; brother Hans Miller; wife Patricia Miller and son Randy Miller. Evergreen Funeral home in Everett, WA assisted with the family. Online condolences may be sent to dignitymemorial.com
