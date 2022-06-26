South Beloit, IL - Paul E. Roy, 75, of South Beloit, IL, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
He was born on May 19, 1947 in Beloit, WI, the son of Leopold "Paul" and Fabiola (Veilleux) Roy. Paul was a 1965 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving with the U.S. Army from 1966-1967 with the 47th Infantry Charlie Co, receiving a Purple Heart. Paul was married to Debbie for 37 years.
Paul achieved a Tool & Die Apprenticeship. From 1981 until 1996, Paul was Co-Founder and Vice President of Action Tool & Die of Rockford, IL. He retired from Do-It Tool & Die in 2009. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family, vacationing, camping, hunting and fishing. He was an active member of the Heritage Baptist Church.
Paul will always be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, grandpa, family man and friend. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie; daughter, Julie (Herb Kemman) Munoz; grandson, Justice (Alisha Casiday) Ciulla; granddaughter, Lacey Munoz-Swedberg; great grandson, Lucca Ciulla; sister, Jean Ann Ragsdale; cousin, Michael Roy; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Mary Ellen Barton.
Funeral service for Paul will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Heritage Baptist Church, 12848 Willowbrook Road, Roscoe, IL, with Pastor Dave Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be given in Paul's name to Heritage Baptist Church.