Beloit, WI - Paul A. Jacobson, 78, of Beloit, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in his home.
He was born on November 26, 1943 in Beloit, WI, the son of Bernett and Leona (Pfeiffer) Jacobson. Paul was a veteran of the United States Marines. He married Sandra Jacobs on June 27, 1964 in Beloit, WI.
Paul was formerly employed by General Motors until his retirement in 2002. He enjoyed working on cars, camping and traveling. Paul could often be found sitting on his swing on the porch. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Sandy Jacobson; children, Tammy Sanda of Beloit, WI, Paula (Larry) Harnack of Stoughton, WI, Tara Sweeney of Beloit, WI, Trisha Jacobson of Beloit, WI and Jessica (Jeff) Baars of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Adam Sanda, Lynn (Bill) Wright, Bryan (Jenna) Harnack, Kailey (Fernado) Gomez, Konner Sweeney, Karsyn Sweeney, Avery Baars and Madix Baars; great grandchildren, Owen, Jack and Reid Wright, Hayley and Karley Harnack and Jovanni Gomez; siblings, John (Char) Jacobson, Carol Riley, Les (Toni) Jacobson, Barbara (Alan) Fuller, Jean Riley, Joan (John) O'Brien, Julie Heller and Ken (Kay) Jacobson; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Bob) Noorlag and Vicky Hines; several cousins, other relatives and friends.
Paul was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Nancy Leuder and Kathy Jacobson; sons-in-law, Wayne Sanda and Pete Sweeney; and brother-in-law, Russ Jacobs.
A Celebration of Life for Paul will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Thirsty Badger Bar & Grill, 2683 Prairie Ave., Beloit, WI.