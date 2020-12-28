March 4, 1943 - December 26, 2020
Beloit, WI - Patsy "Pat" Litten, 77, of Beloit, WI, died unexpectedly due to natural causes on December 26, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on March 4, 1943 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Ervin and Lurinda (Luckey) Lund. Pat was a 1961 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married David Litten on April 24, 1976 in the First United Methodist Church, Beloit, WI.
Pat was employed by Town & Country Mutual Insurance Company as an underwriter. She enjoyed photography, bird watching, ceramics, and baking and decorating cakes. Pat also enjoyed camping and motorcycling while traveling all over the United States, but family was most important to her.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, David "Dave" Litten; sisters, Peggy Lund of Beloit, WI, and Shirley (David) Dilley of Roscoe, IL; two sisters-in-law, Regina Lund of Beloit, WI, and Carol (David) Langfield of Parrot, TN; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Linda Lund, Sandra Lund and infant sister, Mary Jane Lund; brother, Lester Lund; sister-in-law, Bonnie Litten and niece, Jodi Lund.
A Graveside Service for Pat will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020 in the Luther Valley Cemetery, with Pastor Gary McHone officiating. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
