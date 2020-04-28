January 13, 1931 - April 24, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Patsy J. Ramsey, 89, of Beloit, WI, died in Waukesha Memorial Hospital Friday, April 24, 2020 after a two month battle with pneumonia. A lifelong resident of Beloit, she was born in her grandparents' home January 13, 1931. She was the daughter of Orvel "Pat" and Viola (James) Ford. She attended Waterman and Roosevelt Schools and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1949. She married Dale Ramsey on December 16, 1949. They divorced in 1979 but maintained family ties until his death April 21, 1994.
Patsy made friends easily. She worked at JC Penney and Bonnie Bee Supermarket before her marriage. After her children were past early childhood she worked at Admiral in Harvard, IL, and Beloit Corporation. She was a member of the 25 year club of Warner Electric and retired in 1995. She was very creative person. In years past she wrote stories and painted. In more recent years she made quilts. She whistled beautifully but her greatest talent was singing. She started soloing in childhood and was still singing in her church choir in her seventies until post polio syndrome caused her to be a shut-in. Her other interests were knitting, reading and assembling picture puzzles. Her greatest love was children. She was a Girl Scout leader and Youth Group leader when her children were young and an unofficial grandmother to neighborhood children until her death.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra Ramsey of Beloit, WI, and Eva (Ron) Davig of North Prairie, WI; son, Tim (Nancy Wallace) Ramsey of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, James (Frances) Ramsey of Madison, WI, Nickya Murphy of Janesville, WI, and Bethany (Thao) Van Dong of Wausau, WI; five great grandchildren: Valic Gritzmaker, Elora Green, Charlotte and Clara Ramsey, and Ivy Van Dong; step granddaughters: LeaAnne (Raj) Patel and Lynette Erickson; step great granddaughters: Lilly Kampii and Ahana Patel; brother-in-law, Eugene Cooper; sister-in-law, Lucy Stower; five cousins; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister Donna Cooper; brother John C. Ford and her youngest daughter, Holly J. Murphy.
There will be a family graveside service now and a celebration of Patsy's life when people are able to gather together again. Burial will be at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family. Memorials may be given in Patsy's name to the Salvation Army or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to thank the staffs of Beloit Memorial Hospital, Autumn Lake Healthcare at Beloit, Waukesha Memorial Hospital, and Louise A. of Visiting Angels. We would especially like to thank Dr. Maria Goetzen for the care she gave our mother which improved the quality of her life and added years to the time we had with her.
