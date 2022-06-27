Beloit, WI - Patrick J. Redmond age 68 of Beloit died Saturday June 25, 2022 in his home. He was born June 29, 1953 to Martin and Mary (Farrell) Redmond in Beloit. Pat graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1972. He married Jean T. Hood on June 23, 1989 in Beloit. Early on, Pat worked as an automobile mechanic which started a long appreciation for antique cars and vintage gas station memorabilia. He most recently worked as a machinist at Pentair in Delavan until his retirement in 2018. Pat enjoyed refurbishing old cars from the 1950's and other old auto related items. He especially enjoyed going to the Jefferson Auto Swap Meet and Car show and the Beloit Autorama with his buddies. Pat was a Dale Earnhardt Sr. and drag racing fan. He had a kind heart and would absolutely help anyone in need. Pat will be remembered for his "special laugh".
He is survived by his wife Jean Redmond; his son, Joshua Redmond; his sister, Helen (Greg) Kaiser; his uncle Dick Redmond and many friends and neighbors.
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice for the care they gave Pat.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents.
No formal services will be held at this time. Please share a memory or a condolence with Pat's family on our website.