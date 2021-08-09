Patricia (Ryan) "Patty" Hart

February 6, 1945 - August 7, 2021
Rockford, IL - Patricia "Patty" Hart (Ryan) passed away according to her wishes surrounded by her family on August 7, 2021.
Patty was born February 6, 1945 to William Joseph and Cecilia (Unger) Ryan in Beloit, Wisconsin. Patty grew up near Beloit Wisconsin the youngest of 6 children. After losing their father when Patty was just two years old, her brothers Tom, John and Joe with sisters Margaret and Betty supported one another and instilled family values that have been carried forward through many nieces and nephews. She graduated from Beloit Memorial High school in 1963. She attended Accredited School of Cosmetology in Madison, WI where she met life-long friend Beth North.
Patty married Roger Hart December 3, 1966. Roger & Patty moved to Fort Atkinson Wisconsin where their children Kristy (John) Bruneni and Tom Hart were born. They lived in DeKalb Illinois before settling in Rockford Illinois. Patty retired from Illinois Growth Enterprises where she helped Handicapped persons find self-esteem and independence.
Patty was a fabled mom from the 70's and 80's. She encouraged her kids to wander on the family farm where she grew up, ride their bikes from sunrise to sunset, family camping trips, Cub and Girl Scouts, used the body mechanics of Joe Cocker as an example of what drugs will do, and bump your bedroom door while vacuuming if she thought you were hungover. She tolerated kid's pets, dirt bikes, drama and supplied a limitless amount of love and support to her family. She was a member of First Lutheran Church while in DeKalb, IL and Salem Lutheran in Rockford, IL.
Grandma Patty would do anything for her grandkids. Grandma's after school snacks could fuel a small platoon. She would keep her grandkids busy gardening or pretending Grandma's kitchen was the set of a cooking show. She always had plenty of crafting supplies on hand. Patty was a constant source of parenting information and would always remind her own kids the most valuable thing you can share with a child is your time. Anthony, Olivia, Grace and Sophia were and will always be Grandma's pride and joy.
Words cannot convey how important of an influence Patty, aka Mom, aka G-Ma, aka Aunt Patty, was to those who loved her. She will be dearly missed by everyone whose life she touched.
Predeceased by her Mom and Dad (Cecilia and William Joseph) Sister Margaret, Brothers John and Tom Ryan, Aunt Theresa and Aunt Ann.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL 61108, with a Visitation from 6:00 p.m. until service time. Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.