Patricia Ruth Wasserstrass

April 6, 1948 - March 13, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Patricia Ruth (Zierke) Wasserstrass passed away on Friday March 13, 2020, just short of her 72nd birthday, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, where she had worked for nearly 43 years. She was born on April 6, 1948 to Ann (Kaprelian) Zierke and Kenneth Zierke in Racine, WI. Growing up, she was interested in animals and music, playing several instruments, but primarily clarinet. She graduated from Horlick High School and the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Her first degree was in Zoology. She would have liked to become a doctor, but ended up with a second BS degree, this one in nursing. She married John Wasserstrass on August 26, 1972 in Racine, WI. She started working at Beloit Memorial Hospital the following month, and continued working there until her retirement in June 2015. Initially, she worked in cardiac critical care, but switched to emergency room and nutritional support while the children were young, before returning to intensive care for many years. In later years, she moved into management, finishing up as night shift supervisor, and earning the preceptor of the year award from her staff in May 2011. Pat was a lifelong learner. She became an expert in coronary care: joining AACN, attending their national and regional conventions on a regular basis and getting critical care nursing certification. From in-house and weekend classes, she earned 3 master's degrees in health care disciplines from George Williams, Saint Francis Xavier and Marquette. She would have qualified to become a Nurse Practitioner, but chose continue her career as a nurse. She maintained her license until February 2020. After retirement, she continued her education by joining book discussions, started taking SLU classes, buying many courses from the Great Courses series, and becoming a fan of PBS historical and mystery series.
Pat was a serious book collector, her favorites being ones about historical people and places. Many pertained to her 50% Armenian heritage. When we traveled about the U.S. and England, she loved touring historical houses, castles and restored villages. To the chagrin of our daughters, she wanted to read all the documentation in the many museums that we visited. She enjoyed Celtic music and Irish dancers, going to Milwaukee Irish Fest every year. Her interest in animals and nature led us to taking our young children to National Wildlife Federation camps. Our final trip, to Colorado in 2019, was challenging physically, but meant a lot to her.
She was predeceased by her parents; and namesake and well-loved grandmother, Ruth. She was predeceased by her parents; and namesake and well-loved grandmother, Ruth. She is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Jennifer (Jonathan) Stern of Evanston, IL, and Gwendolyn (Joey) Titensor, of Cudjoe Key, FL; and grandchildren: Sierra Titensor, Lily Stern and Mason Titensor. In addition, a large number of Beloit Health System workers who had worked with her or were trained by her over the years. Many of the latter were included among the staff who provided loving care for her in the week of home care and 2 weeks of hospitalization after the cancer that had been in her bones for about 7 years suddenly made its presence known, and prevented her from eating and drinking. The family is very proud of the way Pat carried on as if there was nothing wrong, and thankful for those who helped us care for her in the last few weeks when she made her illness public and needed the help.
A visitation in her memory will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
