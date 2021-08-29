Patricia L. Anderson

January 29, 1957 - August 23, 2021
South Beloit, WI - Patricia Louise Anderson (Wilson), 64, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021 at UW Hospital, Madison, WI after an unexpected month-long battle with COVID-19.
She was born on January 29, 1957 in Beloit, WI, the loving daughter of Edwin "Nook" and Nancy (Gundry) Wilson. Patricia was a 1975 graduate of Hononegah High School in Rockton, IL. After high school, Patty went on to attend cosmetology school. While she enjoyed many happy years employed by Electrol Specialties and later ANGI, her most memorable years were those spent working with all the girls at the Golden Door.
Patty most enjoyed time with family and friends. Her children, Brooke and Micah, were her world and she anxiously awaited the birth of her first-born grandchild, Jude. Although she was fortunate to share in the joy of his birth, she was tragically taken away before holding him.
Patty loved the spirit and magic of Christmas, weekend trips to Door County, day trips to Lake Geneva, and was a card club member for many years with some of her most cherished friends.
She had a beautiful personality and was as feisty as they come. Patty had a contagious laugh and always had an optimistic attitude. She enjoyed preparing food for a crowd and was well known for her delicious specialties and baked treats. Patty was a hard worker, had a strong faith and overcame many obstacles in her life including cancer and was a kidney recipient thanks to her angels, Tiffiny and Kate.
Survivors include her two children, Brooke Anderson of Machesney Park, IL; Micah (Tiffiny) Anderson of Machesney Park, IL; grandson, Jude Edwin Anderson; grand dogs, Cody, Nikko and Wrigley; many other family members and dear friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Larry Lee Wilson; beloved family dogs, Katie and Dice; grand dogs, Abby, Smidgen, Candy and Maxx; as well as many loved aunts and uncles.
A Memorial Service for Patricia will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 in the First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit, WI, with Reverend Joy Baumgartner officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.
A memorial will be established in her name at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com