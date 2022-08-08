Patricia Joan (Drake) Moeller

Beloit, WI - Moeller, Patricia Joan (Drake) of Beloit, WI, formerly of Brooklyn Center and Kenwood, MN passed away on August 5, 2022. In her youth, she immersed herself in books, poetry, and theater. At the age of 18, she married WWII veteran James R. Moeller. Together they had 2 children and were married for 69 years. Pat's greatest joy revolved around her children and grandchildren who brought her laughter, pride, and fond memories of time spent at the family cabin on Mille Lacs Lake. She loved playing cards and Scrabble; also finding great pleasure in sitting down with a Diet Pepsi, a cookie, and her magazines or a crossword puzzle. She enjoyed travel and cruises with Jim, most notably a month in Argentina with their AFS daughter, Sonia, and her family. Pat was a loving caregiver to Jim in the final year of his life. She moved to Beloit upon his passing and enjoyed the past 4 1/2 years at Beloit Senior Living, just 5 minutes away from her daughter. Preceded in death by her husband and her son, David. Survived by daughter, Barbara (Mark) Seymour; grandchildren, Brian, and Bradley (Amy) Christensen, Kimberly (Mitch) Johnson; James (Kate), Andrew (Heidi), and Michael (Trang) Moeller; 11 great-grandchildren, and her dear companion George W. Olson. A private family celebration of her life will be held on the Lake at a later date. Pat's family wishes to thank the caregivers at Beloit Memorial Hospital and Hospice for their professional excellence and kindness. Memorials preferred to Beloit Regional Hospice, 655 3rd St, Beloit, WI 53511. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
