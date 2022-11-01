Patricia J. Dewitt

October 30, 1937 - October 30, 2022 Beloit, WI - Patricia (Johnston) Dewitt, age 85, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Willowick in Beloit. She was born on October 30, 1937; the daughter of Ruford and Iris (Townsend) Johnston. She was born in Dodgeville, where her family lived until moving to Beloit in 1945. After graduating from Beloit Memorial High School, Pat married Bob Smith. During their 20-year marriage, Bob and Pat had 5 children. In 1988, Pat was remarried to Ron Dewitt, who preceded her in death in 2017. In her marriage to Ron, Pat gained 4 "bonus children". Pat worked several different jobs over the years, but her favorite was her role as a nursing assistant at Rock County. After retiring from Rock County, she worked at the Boston Store - for the discount!
Pat is survived by her 5 children: Deb (Mike), Steve (Jill), Susan, Cyndi (Mike), and Lisa (Jim); 2 bonus children, Steve (Cindy) and Doug (Shelley); 18 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; and 2 bonus children, Matt and Karen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday, at the CHURCH. Memorials in Pat's name are preferred to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
