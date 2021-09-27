Patricia Harper

Beloit, WI - Patricia M. Harper, 89, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at St. Mary's Care Center, Madison, WI.
She was born February 8, 1932 in Verdun, Canada the daughter of George J. and Williamina (Winton) Conway. Patricia married Hugh Harper on April 26, 1952. He predeceased her on April 13, 1998.
Patricia began her career as a receptionist for Beloit Hospital in the emergency room. She continued on at Beloit Clinic, retiring in 1993 after more than 30 years as the ophthalmology assistant for Dr. Gerald Druckrey. She enjoyed traveling, especially jazz cruises, flower arranging, bird watching, knitting, crocheting and reading books. Patricia was a member of the PTO and past officer for the Wisconsin School for the Deaf and a member of the Medical Assistants of Wisconsin and a member of the Red Hat Society.
Survivors include her children, Valerie Timmcke (Peter Smith) of Beloit, WI, Shawn Harper of Madison, WI, and Kelly Storm of McFarland, WI; grandchildren, Kevin (Jessica) Timmcke, Eric (Shari) Timmcke, Casey Harper, Liliana Harper, Ryan (Nixie) Storm, Shannon (Jestin) Moe, and Brett (Amanda) Storm; great grandchildren, Tessa Timmcke, Jameson Harper, Oliver Storm, Amelia Storm, Brody Moe, Blake Moe, Luna Storm and Cameron Malizio; sisters, Maureen Beaudet of Boston, MS, and Elizabeth (Brian) Lyng of Ontario, Canada; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother, George Conway.
A Memorial service for Patricia will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in the funeral home.
Memorials in her name may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.