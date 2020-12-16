Patricia D "Patty" Dowdy

December 29, 1961 - December 4, 2020
Juneau, WI - Patricia (Patty) Diane Dowdy went home to Jesus on December 4, 2020.
She was born December 29, 1961 in Rockford IL to James Burl Dowdy and LaVerna Eveline Streeter Dowdy. In her first year of life, she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy with a very dim outlook. As Patty grew and developed; she surpassed that diagnosis. She attended school in the Tomah WI public system in the Trainable class. She became a very social person enjoying life and relationships with peers and teachers. She participated in Special Olympics locally, on the district and state levels. She was honored to be selected to attend the International Special Olympics held in Mt. Pleasant MI in 1975 where she won a gold medal in bowling. Those were exciting times for everyone involved. Patty
participated in all of the programs sponsored by the Monroe County Association for Retarded Citizens.
Patty moved to Marshfield WI, Norwood Health Center, in 1979 where she continued to attend the public school. In 1982, at age 21, she moved to the Lakeview Center, West Salem, WI where she attended the sheltered workshop and activities provided.
In 1982, a man came into her life whom she would call "Dad". How wonderful was that? In 1985 her mom and Don Hilbig were married and moved to Ohio. As soon as a placement was found, Patty moved to Sunrise Homes in Lisbon OH. While there she attended workshop and all the social activities provided. They had a prom every year which was a highlight for Patty dressed in a gown with a corsage. She danced with her dad at her stepsister's wedding in 1987.
In 1993 Patty moved to Janesville WI, Rock County Health Care. Her parents had moved previously to Beloit. Patty continued workshop there and in 1994 she moved to the St. Coletta Home in Jefferson WI. She lived there for 15 years until St. Coletta discontinued their ICF.
She then moved to the Bethesda Home in Watertown WI. Patty loved Elvis and his music. When at Bethesda she sponsored an Elvis Party for all the residents, staff and friends.
In 2014 Bethesda closed their ICF and Patty moved on to Clearview at Juneau, WI. Over the years
Patty's physical health declined. She had a serious seizure disorder causing her to take some strong medications that took their toll on her stomach. She had 2 surgeries 5 years apart on her stomach/esophagus. She couldn't have a third surgery so suffered with that problem until in 2010 she received a G/J tube into her stomach. This didn't work so well for her so later she was given a G tube to drain her stomach and a J tube for feeding. This arrangement had worked well for her until recently. She developed pancreatitis causing serious problems in her GI system indicating her inability to sustain life. Then the Lord put his arms around her and took her home.
Preceding her in death was her father, James Dowdy, her paternal grandparents, Jesse, and Opal (Henderson) Dowdy, her maternal grandparents, LaVern and Arlys (Heser) Streeter, her uncle, Charles Streeter, and sister, Sue Ellen Hebert.
Surviving Patty are her parents, Don and LaVerna (Streeter) Hilbig, stepbrother, Matthew (Mary) Hilbig, stepsister, Dawnetta (David) Jones, step-nieces and nephew and many cousins.
A Funeral Service was held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Pastor Darin Oakes officiated. Burial was in the LaGrange Cemetery, Town of LaGrange.
Relatives and friends call on Saturday at the Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and respect social distancing according to CDC guidelines.