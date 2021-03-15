Patricia Ann (Griinke) Arnold

July 7, 1938 - March 14, 2021
Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Patricia Ann Arnold, age 82, passed away on March 14, 2021 at Monroe Health Services while surrounded by her family.
Patricia was born on July 7, 1938 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Ralph and Arlene (Boss) Griinke.
Patricia worked many years as a farm wife and later owned her own businesses, the Country Corner Realty Company and the Hen's Roost Knit shop, where she enjoyed making crafts and teddy bears. Patricia worked for Douglas and Sons, Swiss Colony and tended bar for many bars in the area. Patricia also enjoyed fishing and was a past 4H leader for knitting and crocheting.
Patricia is survived by her 3 children, Bob (Ruthie) Uckert of Georgia, Steve (Jodi) Arnold of Monroe and Kathleen (Joe) Reginald of Brodhead; 6 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and a brother, Roger (Janet) Griinke.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ralph Griinke Jr. and two grandchildren, Zachary Jenkins and Chad Reginald.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial can be directed to the family in her memory.
A memorial visitation will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484