January 9, 2021
Darien, WI - Patricia Ann Barkas, age 78, of Darien passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Rosewood Manor in Delavan. She was born at the Walworth Cty Hospital on June 20, 1942 to Arthur and Helen (Czarneski) Whalen. She was united in marriage to Thomas Barkas on October 2, 1965. Patricia was a member of the Red Hats and volunteered at the Walworth County Fair. She enjoyed playing Euchre, was active with her grandkids, and loved life.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Thomas; four children, Shawn (Christal Lord) Barkas, of Ladysmith, WI, Monica Frattaroli, of Stamford, CT, Shane (Karen) Barkas, of West Allis, WI, and Eric (Brenda) Barkas, of Darien, WI; two grandchildren, Zachary and Kendra; and many nieces and a nephew.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Arthur Whalen Jr.; a sister-in-law, Patricia; and a niece, Debbie.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.