Patricia A. Wetzel

January 3, 1967 - March 11, 2023 Orfordville, WI - We are sad to announce the passing of Patricia Ann Wetzel of Orfordville, WI. She died at age 56 on March 11, 2023 at Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville, WI. Patricia passed away surrounded by her loved ones after a battle with frontotemporal dementia.

She was born January 3, 1967 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Lawrence and Carol (Zapranoff) Wilkins. Patricia married Karl Wetzel on June 21, 1986 at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church in Roscoe, IL.

Recommended for you