Patricia A. Wetzel

January 3, 1967 - March 11, 2023 Orfordville, WI - We are sad to announce the passing of Patricia Ann Wetzel of Orfordville, WI. She died at age 56 on March 11, 2023 at Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville, WI. Patricia passed away surrounded by her loved ones after a battle with frontotemporal dementia.
She was born January 3, 1967 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Lawrence and Carol (Zapranoff) Wilkins. Patricia married Karl Wetzel on June 21, 1986 at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church in Roscoe, IL.
Prior to her diagnosis, Patty loved to laugh and make memories with her family. She made sure her children, along with her many nieces and nephews, experienced fun outdoors. She loved being on the water as often as she could.
Survivors include her husband, Karl Wetzel; children, Elizabeth (Jeremy) Wetzel Gracyalny and Adam (Eileen) Wetzel; grandchildren, Clementine, Felix, and Roland; her parents, Lawrence and Carol Wilkins; sisters, Kathryn Stolarzyk and Bobbi Jo Wilkins; parents-in-law, Rev. Ralph and Susan Wetzel; and many other extended family members.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Violet and John Zapranoff, James Wilkins, Lorraine and Charles Phillips.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude for all the dedicated doctors, nurses, and care workers who cared for her throughout her illness.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 24, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. A second visitation will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1531 Townline Road, Beloit, WI, followed by funeral services beginning at 11 a.m., with Reverend Dan Eddy officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery, 2200 Milwaukee Rd, Beloit, WI.
Livestreaming of the service may be viewed at messiahlutheranchurch-beloit.wi or their Youtube Channel (Messiah Lutheran Beloit).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Messiah Lutheran Church or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.