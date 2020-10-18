December 13, 1934 - October 16, 2020
Beloit, WI - Patricia A. Weeden, 85, of Beloit, WI, died on Friday, October 16, 2020 in Green Knolls at Beloit.
She was born on December 13, 1934 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Adam and Fern (Quackenbush) Lunas. Patricia was a 1953 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Donald Weeden on May 1, 1954 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on December 20, 2010.
Patricia was previously employed by Woolworth's and Freeman's Outlet, retiring in 1994. She enjoyed watching her soaps, gambling, talking to her friends, and eating at Dita's. Patricia was sassy but a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her children, Kathleen (William) Hamilton of Sun City Center, FL and Stacy Weeden of Madison, WI; grandchildren, Samantha Martylewski of Janesville, WI and Alexis Martylewski of Beloit, WI; cousins, William (Liz) Kerwin and Terry Kerwin.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Services for Patricia will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
