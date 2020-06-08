December 22, 1936 - June 5, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Patricia A. Sailing, 83, of Beloit, WI, passed away on June 5, 2020 in her home. She was born December 22, 1936 in Beetown, Grant County, WI, the daughter of Francis and Kathryn (Seitz) Degenhardt. Patricia attended Cassville High School. She married Howard Sailing on November 10, 1979 in Beloit, WI.
Patricia was employed by Beloit Memorial Hospital as a nursing assistant, retiring in December of 2001. She enjoyed gardening, doing puzzles and walking around the neighborhood. Patricia was a volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church.
Survivors include her children: Kathryn (Mike) Hoffman of Texas, Donald (Rose) Slaght of South Beloit, IL, and Patricia (Mark) Burger of Janesville, WI; seven grandchildren; brother-in-law, Tom Noel; sister-in-law, Marilyn Degenhardt, Arlene Degenhardt and Beverly Degenhardt; and special sister-in-law, Greta Norman. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers: Eugene Degenhardt, Carl Degenhardt and Frank Degenhardt; sister, Karen Noel and son, Gregory Slaght.
A Memorial service for Patricia will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home. Individual viewing with social distancing and masks will be required. Online condolences and live stream of funeral service may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
