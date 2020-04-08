Pastor Ronald "Ron" Anderson

December 4, 1934 - April 5, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Pastor Ronald "Ron" A. Anderson, 85, of Beloit, WI, entered Heaven peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Alden Meadow Park Health Care Center, Clinton, WI.
He was born December 4, 1934 in Grantsburg, WI, the son of Arthur and Adelia (Nero) Anderson. Pastor Ron was a graduate of Osseo Lincoln High School. He also was a graduate of Northwestern Bible College, Minneapolis, MN. Pastor Ron was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He married Shirley Norgaard on June 13, 1955 in Osseo, WI. Pastor Ron was formerly the Pastor of the Japanese American Church in Minnesota and People's Church, Beloit, WI. He did missionary work in Bolivia, Spain, Belgium, Georgia, and Florida. Ron started the Chaplains Program for the Beloit Police Department. He also visited the sick in Nursing Homes.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Anderson of Beloit, WI; children: Jody (Jerry) Ludens, Julie (Stan) Olson, and Mark (Brenda) Anderson all of Beloit, WI; six grandchildren; great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; brother, Kenneth (Lucille) Anderson of St. Charles, IL; sister, Vicki Anderson of MN; nieces; nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and infant brother.
A memorial service for Pastor Ron will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Ron's name to Peoples Church Mission Fund, Operation Mobilization Mission and Tecate Mission International. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.