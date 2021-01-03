September 2, 1962 - December 29, 2020
Orfordville, WI - Beloit - Pamela Lynn Hartenberger, age 58, passed away at Janesville Mercy Hospital.
Pamela was born on September 2, 1962 the daughter of Harold and Patricia (Davis) Sly.
Pamela enjoyed spending time with family and painting, doing arts and crafts, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and had a caring soul, that showed through while her time as a cna.
Pamela is survived by her three sons, Jack Hartenberger (Denise Perez), Steven Hartenberger and Vernon (Amber) Rutland; 2 grandchildren, Zachery and Madison Rutland; her mother, Patricia Sly; 4 siblings, Penny (Pete) Zummo, Harold Jr. (Kelly) Sly, Roger (Kellie) Sly and Michael (Tessa) Sly and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Pamela was preceded in death by her father, Harold Sly Sr. in August of 2014.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memory.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Rosman Funeral Home, 1125 E. Cranston Road in Beloit WI on Saturday, January 9, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.
