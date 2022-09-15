Beloit, WI - Pamela Lillian Smith 60, passed away peacefully at home in Beloit, WI on September 10, 2022. Pamela was born on April 21, 1962, in Beloit WI, daughter to Everette Smith and Harriette Hilliard Smith. Pamela graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1980. She also attended Blackhawk Technical College where she completed the medical assistance program. Pamela worked for several companies in the area including Ecolab, General Motors, and as a receptionist at Beloit Memorial Hospital, which she enjoyed most of all. Pamela was very much a people person and loved to talk and hold conversations with anyone she crossed paths with. She loved gardening and planting flowers, but what she loved most of all was spending time with her four beloved grandchildren. Pamela leaves to cherish her memory, her son Charles (Lynette) Collins. Her grandchildren Carly Collins, Chloe Collins, Grady Collins, Cora Collins. Her brothers and sisters Brenda Smith-Bell, Benjamin (Karla) Smith, Glenn Smith, Susanne (Richard) Bevineau, and Kenneth (Jaquan) Smith. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Please know mom loved you all dearly. She was preceded in death by her father Everette Smith, mother Harriette Smith, and brother Keith Smith. Funeral service will be at noon on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Central Christian Church, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial in Eastlawn Cemetery. Rosman Funeral Home is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence for the Smith Family, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477
To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.