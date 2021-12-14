Beloit, WI - Longtime Beloit Area resident, Owen Emerson Brown, 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 10, 2021 at The Suites at Beloit in Beloit, Wisconsin.
Owen was born on April 11, 1925 in Ewing, Missouri, the son of Rollie Roe and Zena Ruth Clark) Brown. Owen served his country in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. Upon being honorably discharged he returned to civilian life driving tanker trucks delivering fuel to area gas stations, service stations, and truck stops. He then spent several years hauling freights across the United States. Owen later owned and operated several gas stations and truck stops in South Beloit, Illinois until returning to truck driving and retiring.
Owen was an avid gardener. For over 60 years he was a parishioner of Peoples Church in Beloit, Wisconsin where he drove a Sunday school bus and later served as an usher until his health began to decline.
The family would like to thank staff of Beloit Regional Hospice and all the other healthcare workers for taking care of Owen the past several years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Korie and Kaciey Foundation at www.korieandkaciey.org
Owen is survived by his son, Larry Brown; son-in-law, Glen Keuper; grandchildren, Stacey (Bobbie) O'Dell, Samantha (Steven) O'Dell, Juliana (Brad) Joiner; several great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 54 years, Fern (Vavra) Brown; daughters, Sheyla O'Dell, and Vanessa Keuper; sisters, Vernabel White, Alta Grace Wershaum, and Virginia Mitts; great-granddaughters, Korie and Kaciey Joiner; along with his brothers-in-law.
Graveside services are 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021 in the chapel at Floral Lawn Cemetery, 865 South Dearborn Avenue, South Beloit, Illinois 61080. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com