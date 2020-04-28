February 17, 1920 - April 24, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Oscar Wedel, 100, of Beloit, WI, went to be with his Savior on Friday, April 24, 2020, after a long and very blessed life. He was born on February 17, 1920, in Baraboo, WI. He was the sixth of seven children of William and Marie (Redepening) Wedel. He was class salutatorian at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Baraboo and a 1938 graduate of Baraboo High School, playing on the football team that went undefeated and un-scored upon in 1937. He enlisted in the Army Air Corp in 1941 and became a Master Sergeant in the highly-decorated 301st Bombardment Group, serving in England, Algeria, Tunisia, Italy, and Poltova, Russia during World War II. After the war, he returned to Baraboo and attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, graduating in 1948 as an Electrical Engineer.
Oscar married Mildred Thistle of Lodi, WI. They were looking forward to celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary. They have five children: Linda (Phil) Eberle of Hickory, NC; Greg (Jenny), of Kalamazoo, MI; Ann (Larry) Rubin, of Monona, WI; and Gary (Jean) and Karl (Carrie) Wedel, Beloit. They have sixteen grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren.
Oscar worked for Wisconsin Power and Light for 33 years, beginning in Portage, WI. In 1962, the family moved to Beloit where Oscar was Operating Superintendent. He retired from the Rock River/Blackhawk generating station in 1982 and remained in the house he and Mildred built in 1964. Oscar and Mildred attended St. John's Lutheran Church in Portage and St. John's Lutheran Church in Beloit, where they raised their children to grow in the love of the Lord. He was fearless in taking on new projects - from car repairs, to gardening, woodworking, camping, travelling, and his famous board games. In all, he was loved and admired. He was the family patriarch. He fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith. "Well done, my good and faithful servant!"
Survivors include his wife, Mildred, all of their children, all of their grandchildren, and all of their great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials may be given in his name to St. John's Lutheran Church, 1000 Bluff Street, Beloit, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family wishes to thank friends and family members for their love and support, Pastor Dennis Roser for his care, Sue Drager for her food and friendship, caregivers from Home Instead and Agrace Hospice for their compassion, and Linda and Karl for their love and dedication.
