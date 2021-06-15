Odis C. Tinder

December 29, 1937 - June 14, 2021
Beloit, WI - Odis Carl Tinder age 83 of Beloit died Monday June 14, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born December 29, 1937 Odis B. and Thelma (O'Riley) Tinder in Beloit, WI. Odis graduated from Beloit Catholic, class of 1955. At Beloit Catholic, he played on the State Title Baseball team and then went on to tryout for the Milwaukee Braves before he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge on December 31, 1962. Odis married Nancy Jean Cohoon on January 16, 1960 in Beloit. He worked for over 20 years at the Beloit Foundry & Winnebago in the Sales Department until his retirement in 2001. Odis enjoyed trap shooting, hunting and fishing with family and friends. He also enjoyed watching baseball and attending all family sporting events.
Odis is survived by his wife, Nancy Tinder of Beloit; his three children, Odis (Kathy Nelson Lawver) Tinder, Jodie Tinder and Trent (Joanne) Tinder, all of Beloit; eight grandchildren; Travis, Cale, Tiffany, Mitch, Joel, Claire, Alden and Olivia; eight great grandchildren; many nieces & nephews and many friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Larry & Alva.
The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice for the care they gave Odis.
Odis's Funeral Service will be 11:00 am on Thursday June 17, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Thursday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial & Full Military Honors will follow the service in Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Beloit Regional Hospice. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Tinder family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit 362-2000