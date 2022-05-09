Sharon, WI - Odessa "Ree" Moore age 66 of Sharon, WI died Wednesday May 4, 2022 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. She was born April 13, 1956 to James and Billie (Schultz) Ferger in Clovis, New Mexico. Ree graduated from Big Foot High School, class of 1974. She completed her education at Black Hawk Tech earning her accounting degree. Ree worked as a Bookkeeper for many years in the manufacturing sector before her retirement. She attended Central Christian Church. Ree married Robert "Bob" Moore on September 25, 1993 at Christ Lutheran Church in Sharon where she served as a Sunday school teacher and sang on the Church choir. Ree was a sports fan and loved animals.
Ree is survived by her husband Bob Moore, her two children, Jeremy (Charity) Wagner and Heather (Steve) Schultz; and their two children, Payton & Olivia; her sister, Denise Breen; her brother; Craig (Nancy) Ferger, her mother, Billie Ferger and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Ferger, her infant son, Michael and her brother Robert Ferger.
The family would like to thank her niece, Elizabeth Ferger-Olson and the staff at Agrace Hospice in Janesville for the care they gave Ree.
Ree's Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday May 14, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton WI. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.