Novella Lillian (Moore) Johnson

October 6, 1933 - April 6, 2021
Beloit, WI - Novella Lillian Johnson, 87, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Novella was born on October 6, 1933 in Tiplersville, Mississippi, the daughter of John Henry Allen and Odella Mae (Roberson) Moore. She graduated from Ripley High School in Ripley, Mississippi on May 15, 1951. Novella married James Herron Johnson on September 23, 1952 in Beloit, Wisconsin.
Novella was employed as a Teacher's Assistant by the School District of Beloit and the Wisconsin School for Visually Handicapped in Janesville, Wisconsin from 1985 until retiring in 2000. She was a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Beloit where she served on The Mother's Board. Novella enjoyed bowling, and tending to her plants and flower gardens. She loved her family and friends and especially her Ross-Hill Family. The family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Beloit for the care of her husband, James and keeping Novella informed of his condition.
Novella is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, James; daughter, Deborah E. Edwards of Shreveport, Louisiana, Penny A Devereueawax of Rockford, Illinois, Cheryl L. (Jim) Caldwell of Clemmons, North Carolina, and Yvonne M. Johnson of Madison, Wisconsin; sons, Victor J. Johnson of Beloit, and John H. (Beth) Johnson of Oakland, California; 20 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Frankie B. Cox; half-sister, Maybelle Blissett; grandson, James Skylar Johnson; and sons-in-laws, Alvin Edwards, and John Devereueawax III.
Visitation is 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 followed by a family celebration of life at Emmanuel Baptist Church 1151 East Grand Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Reverend Dr. Orienthal J. Newburn, Sr officiating. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com