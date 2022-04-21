Nova Louise (Turpen) Kane

Cable, WI - Nova was born in Davis City, Iowa on October 3, 1938 to Chester and Melva Turpen. She grew up in Iowa and Michigan, graduating from North High School in Des Moines in 1956. She attended Simpson College and was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. Following college, Nova moved to Beloit, WI to begin her teaching career at Merrill Elementary and later at Townview Elementary School.
She met her husband, Jim, in 1962 and they were married later that same year. Nova was most proud of her children, Diane and John, and the family she created with Jim. The family enjoyed vacationing in northern Wisconsin, eventually purchasing a small cabin near Cable, WI. After retirement, they designed and built a house on that property that was their home for over 20 years. More recently, they bought a house in Anthem, AZ so they could be closer to their grandson, Nick. Nova enjoyed the birds and flowers, crossword puzzles and sudoku, and sipping a cup of tea sitting in the morning sun.
From childhood Nova was involved in her church communities and her faith guided her actions of love and service. She taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible school at Calvary Lutheran in Beloit, WI and was active in Bible study at Calvary, Trinity Lutheran Chapel in Cable, WI and Cross of Christ Lutheran in Anthem, AZ. She volunteered at blood drives, the Birkie, Bookworms, and many other activities through her church, HCE, and the Lions Club. Nova also served on the board for the Cable-Namekagon Historical Museum, coordinating the school visits and leading tours as a docent.
Surrounded by nature, Nova loved to hear the birds and see the beauty in God's creation out her window, which is where she wanted to spend her last days. With the help of Hospice and her family, she was able to do that and died peacefully with her family holding her hands.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Jim; their children Diane of Genoa City, WI and John (Christie) of Phoenix, AZ; grandson Nicholas of Phoenix, AZ; nieces and a nephew, and several great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Melva and Chester Turpen, her sister Jan Hakanson and brother Bob Turpen. The family will celebrate her life with a memorial service in Cable, WI.