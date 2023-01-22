Norvain Pleasant

November 2, 1942 - January 13, 2023 Beloit, WI - Norvain A. Pleasant Jr., 80, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 in his home.
He was born on November 2, 1942 in Chester, PA, the son of, Norvain and Alteen (Coleman) Pleasant Sr. Norvain attended Chester High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Norvain married Peggy Thomas on July 22, 2003 in Las Vegas, NV.
Norvain was formerly employed by Chrysler, until his retirement on August 31, 2000. He was an active member and trustee of First Baptist Church, Beloit, WI. Norvain was involved in the Porter Avenue Watch Group (PAWG), Rock County Board of Supervisor and served on the Education Veterans and Aging Service committee. He was a hardworking, caring, private, proud man of few words. He was an excellent provider and pillar of his family. Norvain loved fishing, playing Dominoes, and the lottery. He was known to be an "old school gentleman."
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Pleasant of Beloit, WI; son, Keith (Krista Knipprath) Pleasant of Machesney Park, IL; daughters, Stacey Pleasant of Warren, MI, and Gwen Brown of Chester, PA; sister, Cheryl Reaves of Chester, PA; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and special friend, Ricky Reid of Beloit, WI.
Norvain was predeceased by his parents.
A Memorial Service for Norvain will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 in the First Baptist Church, 617 Public Ave., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Walt Hoshaw officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.