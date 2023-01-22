Norvain Pleasant

November 2, 1942 - January 13, 2023 Beloit, WI - Norvain A. Pleasant Jr., 80, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 in his home.

He was born on November 2, 1942 in Chester, PA, the son of, Norvain and Alteen (Coleman) Pleasant Sr. Norvain attended Chester High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Norvain married Peggy Thomas on July 22, 2003 in Las Vegas, NV.

To plant a tree in memory of Norvain Pleasant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you