October 11, 1943 - December 18, 2020
Beloit, WI - Norman L. Sutherland, 77, of Beloit, WI, died Friday, December 18, 2020 in Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born October 11, 1943 in New Rome, Adams County, WI, the son of Edwin and Elice (Flemming) Sutherland. Norman was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving his Country from 1961 until 1964. He married Inge Cronauer in 1964 in St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit, WI.
Norman was employed by Martin Automatic, Rockford, IL. He took pride in his family and enjoyed his friends and co-workers. Norman also enjoyed hunting, music and playing in a Country music band for many years. He was a Green Bay Packer fan.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Inge Sutherland; sons, Eric Sutherland and Brian (Jennifer) Sutherland; granddaughters, Alaina, Alexis and Valarie; three brothers; four sisters, uncles, aunts, cousins and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, sisters and brothers.
The family would like to thank Beloit Memorial Hospital, numerous doctors, nurses and Beloit At Home healthcare nurses and palliative care for the excellent and loving care during his many hospital stays.
Due to Covid 19 guidelines, a very small private service was held on Tuesday for Norman. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com