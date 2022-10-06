Norman E. Bailey

October 17, 1938 - October 5, 2022 Beloit, WI - Norman Eugene Bailey, 83, of Beloit, WI, went to be with his Lord quietly and peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in his home.

He was born on October 17, 1938 in Richland Center, WI, the son of William and Lila (McDaniel) Bailey. Norman was a 1956 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. He continued his education and graduated from Rockford School of Business and Engineering. Norman was a veteran of the United States Army stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. He married Jill Daugherty on October 15, 1965 in Beloit.

