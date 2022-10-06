Norman E. Bailey

October 17, 1938 - October 5, 2022 Beloit, WI - Norman Eugene Bailey, 83, of Beloit, WI, went to be with his Lord quietly and peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in his home.
He was born on October 17, 1938 in Richland Center, WI, the son of William and Lila (McDaniel) Bailey. Norman was a 1956 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. He continued his education and graduated from Rockford School of Business and Engineering. Norman was a veteran of the United States Army stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. He married Jill Daugherty on October 15, 1965 in Beloit.
Norman began his career at Wright and Wagner Dairy, Beatrice Foods and Kerry Ingredients until his retirement in 1997. He attended Heritage Baptist Church of Roscoe, IL.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Jill Bailey; children, Randy (Debra) Bailey of Naples, FL and Sara (John) Rempel of Kiel, WI; grandchildren, Rachel, Nate, Rebecca (Greg) Bylsma, Jordan and Alex; great grandchild, Solace; sister, Kathy Church of Columbus, OH; and brother-in-law, Bud Misner.
Norman was predeceased by his parents; siblings, Jim Bailey and Alice Misner; and brother-in-law, Paul Church.
He served the Lord working with the youth, Stockade and Awana. He drove the bus for Sunday School and participated in other activities at People's Church. He enjoyed playing softball and cheering on the Chicago Cubs and Bears.
A Funeral Service for Norman will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Rod Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Shopiere Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in his name to the Heritage Baptist Church Missions Program.